Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Rises By 30.3%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,550,000 shares, anincreaseof30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,014,038. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.