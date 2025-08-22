Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Grows By 34.0%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,090,000 shares, agrowthof34.0% from the July 15th total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,090 shares of company stock worth $3,542,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.