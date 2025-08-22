Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Declines By 27.3%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 131,700 shares, adropof27.3% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB opened at $0.7220 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.4703 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10).

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

