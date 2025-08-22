Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares $UTSL

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL – Free Report) by 434.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $45.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

About Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Utilities Select Sector index. The fund provides daily 3x exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of utility companies in the US. UTSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.