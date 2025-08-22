Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares $JDST

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

