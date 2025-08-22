Simplex Trading LLC Sells 363 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $45.7730 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

