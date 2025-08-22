Simplex Trading LLC Sells 5,782 Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors $USD

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.70. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $93.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.