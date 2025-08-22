Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Solventum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Solventum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Solventum by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,559,000 after purchasing an additional 309,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,106,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,075,000 after buying an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Down 1.3%

Solventum stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.