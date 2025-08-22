Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,509,469 shares.
Sound Energy Trading Down 3.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
