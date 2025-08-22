Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,509,469 shares.

Sound Energy Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

Sound Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.