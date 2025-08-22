SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

