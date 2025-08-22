Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,400 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 2,833,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 676,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 599,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.33.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

