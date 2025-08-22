Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.66.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 642.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.