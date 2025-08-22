Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of ODDITY Tech worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Trading Up 0.5%

ODD opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.27. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

