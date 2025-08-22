Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,700 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after purchasing an additional 238,744 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 57.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $350,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 259.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

