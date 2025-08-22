Swiss National Bank Buys 22,700 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after buying an additional 170,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Magnite by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $12,576,000. Finally, Maestria Partners LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 1,052,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $137,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,088.40. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,579 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $248,289.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,843.71. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,563 shares of company stock worth $21,771,456. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

