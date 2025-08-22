Swiss National Bank Buys 32,400 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of NuScale Power worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuScale Power by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $33.4320 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

