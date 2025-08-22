Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 143.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9,017.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,019. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.