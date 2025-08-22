Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,237.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $50.1720 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. FB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

