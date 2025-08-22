Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 474,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

