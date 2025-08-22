Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of STBA opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

