Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Camtek worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 23.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.