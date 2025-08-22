Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.88. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

