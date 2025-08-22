Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,028,000 after acquiring an additional 321,505 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,064,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,839,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

