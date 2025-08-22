Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ArcBest worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. ArcBest Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

