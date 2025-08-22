Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Lemonade worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 794,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $9,944,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,997. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $294,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,175. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $825,982 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $56.1110 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

