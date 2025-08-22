Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Veris Residential worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $14.4230 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -139.13%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

