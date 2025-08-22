Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NWN stock opened at $40.6960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.