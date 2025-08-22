Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5,072.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.