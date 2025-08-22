Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 515,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.1%

RKT stock opened at $17.5710 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

