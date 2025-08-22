Swiss National Bank Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock opened at $80.7990 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. Tennant Company has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

