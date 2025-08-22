Swiss National Bank Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Adeia worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adeia by 80.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adeia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Adeia by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adeia by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Adeia Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ADEA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

