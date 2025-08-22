Swiss National Bank Has $2.82 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 30.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,450,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 335,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,851,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,207.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in National Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 390,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

