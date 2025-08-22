Swiss National Bank Has $2.87 Million Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of AvidXchange worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

