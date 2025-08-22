Swiss National Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $65.3850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $67.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

