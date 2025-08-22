Swiss National Bank Has $2.97 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $52.1140 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.