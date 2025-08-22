Swiss National Bank Has $2.97 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Swiss National Bank cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,479,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,658,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,391 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,302,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 1,294,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 1,218,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.9650 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.13 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.