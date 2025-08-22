Swiss National Bank Has $3.14 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6,396.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 334.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.7850 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LZB shares. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About La-Z-Boy



La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

