Swiss National Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,898,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ePlus by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 44,179.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 62,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

ePlus Announces Dividend

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.