Swiss National Bank Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $250.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.