Swiss National Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 213.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterBrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $12.2650 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

