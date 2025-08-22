Swiss National Bank Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after buying an additional 111,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 176,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HI opened at $24.5150 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $598.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.