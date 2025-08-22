Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Core Scientific worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 17.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 23.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 34.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORZ. Arete began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 6.60.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

