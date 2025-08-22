Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Mercury General worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $75.9640 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

