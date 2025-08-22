Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $187,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 262,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,440. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

