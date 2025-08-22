Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $62.02 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

