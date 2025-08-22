Swiss National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5%

SILA stock opened at $24.8330 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Sila Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

