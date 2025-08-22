Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 52,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 4.68. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 132.60 and a quick ratio of 132.60.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trump Media & Technology Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $181,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $374,439.49. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.