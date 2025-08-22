Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Ingevity worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 112,655.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

