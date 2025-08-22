Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,749,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,203,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity at REV Group

In related news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $50.4930 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

