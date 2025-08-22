Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $23.34 on Friday. MAG Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

